Pleas for more aid to Syria: ‘We don’t have nearly enough’

BEIRUT (AP) — The humanitarian situation across war-ravaged Syria is worsening. But it’s been getting tougher every year to raise money from global donors to help people affected by the country’s protracted humanitarian crisis. Pledges had already been dropping off before the coronavirus pandemic, mainly due to donor fatigue. Officials fear that with the global economic downturn spurred by the pandemic, international assistance for Syria is about to take a new hit just when it’s needed most. The aid community is bracing for significant shortfalls ahead of a donor conference that starts on Monday in Brussels and is being co-hosted by the United Nations and the European Union.