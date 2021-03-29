Police: Oklahoma jail worker beaten, stabbed by inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police say a jail employee taken hostage over the weekend at the Oklahoma County Detention Center was beaten and stabbed by inmates during the ordeal. Police released additional details Monday about the incident in which two officers shot and killed an inmate who was holding a makeshift weapon to the employee’s throat. Police identified the officers who shot the inmate as Lt. Coy Gilbert, a 23-year veteran, and Officer Kevin Kuhlman, who has five years of service. They also identified the inmate shot and killed as 35-year-old Curtis Montrell Williams. The jail employee’s name hasn’t been released.