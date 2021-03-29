Pope grants German archbishop faulted over abuse ‘time out’

BERLIN (AP) — Church authorities say Pope Francis has granted a “time out” to a German archbishop who offered his resignation after being faulted for his handling of allegations of sexual abuse in his previous diocese. Hamburg Archbishop Stefan Hesse’s offer on March 18 followed the release of a report commissioned by his counterpart in Cologne which found 75 cases in which high-ranking officials neglected their duties in such cases. Hesse, previously a senior official in the Cologne archdiocese, has conceded that he made “mistakes” in the past but says he “never participated in cover-ups.”