Prosecutors say deadly California stabbing was seen on Zoom

ALTADENA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a California man has been charged with stabbing his mother and uncle to death in an attack that the woman’s co-workers witnessed on a Zoom call. Deputies responding to reports of a stabbing on March 22 discovered the man dead in the driveway of a suburban Los Angeles home. The woman was found dead inside the house. Investigators say her co-workers called police after seeing part of the attack. The woman’s 32-year-old son was arrested. Investigators said the three all lived at the house. Authorities didn’t release additional details about the attack or what motivated it.