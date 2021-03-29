Skip to Content

Prosecutors say deadly California stabbing was seen on Zoom

New
4:07 pm National news from the Associated Press

ALTADENA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a California man has been charged with stabbing his mother and uncle to death in an attack that the woman’s co-workers witnessed on a Zoom call. Deputies responding to reports of a stabbing on March 22 discovered the man dead in the driveway of a suburban Los Angeles home. The woman was found dead inside the house. Investigators say her co-workers called police after seeing part of the attack. The woman’s 32-year-old son was arrested. Investigators said the three all lived at the house. Authorities didn’t release additional details about the attack or what motivated it.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content