Secondary help: Vikings bring back Alexander, add Woods

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have added more seasoning to their secondary by agreeing to contract terms with cornerback Mackensie Alexander and safety Xavier Woods.

Alexander made a quick return to the team that drafted him in the second round in 2016 from Clemson. He left the Vikings a free agent last year for Cincinnati, where he started 10 games in the nickel role.

Woods played his first four seasons for Dallas, after being drafted in the sixth round in 2017 out of Louisiana Tech. He became a full-time starter in his second year.