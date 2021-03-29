Shooter at Kansas Jewish centers appeals death sentence

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — An attorney for an avowed anti-Semite who fatally shot three people at two suburban Kansas City Jewish sites in 2014 contends his client should not have been allowed to represent himself because he could not have understood the specific legal aspects of a death penalty case. The Kansas Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in Frazier Glenn Miller Jr.’s appeal of his death sentence. Miller, also known as Frazier Glenn Cross Jr., was sentenced to death in 2015 for killing three victims in Overland Park, Kansas, because he wanted to kill Jews. Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, representing the state, argued Miller knew what he was doing when he gave up his right to counsel.