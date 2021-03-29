Some city hiking trails now open

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Several trails that were closed earlier this month due to the spring thaw are now open again to the public.

The City of La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department said that The Gateway, Mathy Tract, and Upper Hixon Forest trails are available for use.

Three other trail systems-Hixon Forest, Hass Tract and Dobson Tract-remain closed to the public.

The annual freeze/thaw cycle leaves trails wet and muddy and more susceptable to damage from hikers and biking. The city closes the trails to prevent damage and costly repairs.

Paved trails are open as well including the La Crosse River Marsh, Pammel Creek, Bud Hendrickson, Chad Erickson Park Trail, VIP/Green Island/Houska Trail, and the Pettibone Park Lagoon Trail.

For trail condition updates, visit the Outdoor Recreation Alliance website or the City of La Crosse website.