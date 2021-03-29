Southwestern Iowa police officer accused of domestic assault

CRESTON, Iowa (AP) — A southwestern Iowa police officer has been arrested and placed on paid leave after he was accused of domestic assault. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that police in Creston responded to a 911 call early Sunday morning and found a woman with visible injuries, including deep cuts to her head. Police say the woman reported being assaulted by 48-year-old Eric Shawler, an off-duty Creston police officer. Investigators say the woman told police Shawler had smashed her head into a table, thrown her into a door and kicked her several times. Shawler denied he had attacked the woman, but investigators say there were inconsistencies in his story. He has been charged with domestic assault causing injury.