Spring flowers help people connect

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - As we've all had to practice social distancing during the pandemic, we've had to find other ways to connect with friends, family, and loved ones.

The owner of Flowers by Guenthers, Christina Patton, said many have made that connection through flowers.

She said its been a record year so far.

As Easter approaches, she expects more people to use flowers to share the holiday with friends and family.

"With people just starting to be able to be back together, they want ot show their appreciation for one another or if they've decided not to celebrate the holiday with extended family right now, they are sending the plants and flowers to stay connected during the holiday season," said Patton.

As far as popularity, she said tulips and daffodils are among the favorites. Easter lillies are the most popular and often sell out before the holiday.

Patton suggests people should order flowers by Wednesday if they want them delivered by Easter.