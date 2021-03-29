Spring high school football season underway in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of Wisconsin high schools are playing football this spring after opting out of the fall season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association says about 250 high schools played football last fall, but more than 100 schools are playing this spring, including about 50 games this past weekend. The association’s deputy director, Wade Labecki, says teams will play seven games during the alternate spring season. There’s no postseason since football is set to start again in the fall. Wisconsin Public Radio reports football isn’t the only sport with an alternate season taking place this spring. Swimming and volleyball are underway.