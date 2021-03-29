US urges UN to stop making aid to Syria a political issue

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is urging the divided U.N. Security Council to stop making humanitarian aid to Syria a political issue and open more border crossings to get desperately needed food and other help to 13.4 million people in need. Referring implicitly to Russia and its close ally Syria without naming them, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the council Monday it should also “stop taking part in or making excuses for attacks” on hospitals and near the only authorized crossing point, which has closed off pathways to assistance. The United States holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month.