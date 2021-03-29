Whipping winds brings quick warming

As winds pick up pace this morning, it will create a chill in the air as temperatures drop into the 30s. Yet, warming will quickly take over today with abundant sunshine.

Strong winds will be coming from the south. This will allow for temperatures to make a quick hike to the 60s. Today potentially could be the first 70 degrees day for La Crosse.

A Wind Advisory from noon until 8pm will raise awareness of the strengthening southerly winds. Winds could be dangerous will the potential to gust to 50 mph. This wind will be able to pick up and blow objects as well as make for difficult travel.

Portions of Iowa are under a Red Flag Warning due to drier air increasing the fire risk. This is a possibility in the Coulee Region but the risk isn’t as high, but all should NOT burn today.

A cold front will set up to swing through the region tonight. That will start a gradual drop in the temperatures and bring a rain chance. Rainfall would arrive overnight with the front and remain very light.

Tuesday more cloud cover will hug the sky as temperatures sit in the 40s. There will be little warming, especially with strong winds continuing. Tuesday’s winds will be from the north which will continue to drop temperatures into Wednesday.

Then the end of the workweek will be much quieter with plenty of sunshine. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 30s. But the weekend highs will be back into the 60s with more sunshine.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett