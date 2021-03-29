Wind Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT

Wind Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Fillmore County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING…
* TIMING…This afternoon and early evening.
* WINDS…20 to 30 mph, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. The highest
winds will be in open areas of Minnesota and Iowa, as well as
on ridge tops in Wisconsin.
* IMPACTS…Some minor tree branch damage could occur as well as
unsecured items being blown around. High profile vehicles
traveling on east-west roads will be challenged by the wind
gusts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or wind
gusts of 45 mph or stronger are expected. Winds this strong can
make driving difficult…especially for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution. In addition, any grass fire could spread
quickly in these winds, avoid outdoor burning.
