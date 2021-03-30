Beyond bridges: Biden redefines infrastructure to add people

WASHINGTON (AP) — Beyond roads and bridges, President Joe Biden is trying to redefine infrastructure not just as an investment in America the place. He sees it as an investment also in its workers, families and people. The president is preparing to unveil his “Build Back Better” package Wednesday in Pittsburgh. New details and proposals are emerging of a massive investment on par with the New Deal or Great Society programs. Swelling to $3 trillion or $4 trillion, the plan could include taxes to pay for it. Sen. Bernie Sanders is encouraging Biden to add help for seniors by lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 60 and expanding benefits for dental, vision and hearing aids.