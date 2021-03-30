Burn bans out due to high fire danger

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Burn bans are issued in several area townships and a village due to the danger of wildfires.

The bans, effective immediately, were announced Tuesday morning for the Town of Shelby, Town of Greenfield, Town of Burgen and Village of Stoddard.

The fire chiefs for those locations issued the ban based on DNR guidelines.

Currently, all of Western Wisconsin is listed as having a "Very High" fire danger by the DNR.

MORE: DNR Burning restrictions information page

Stoddard-Bergen Chief Joe Pfaff said the bans in Stoddard and the Town of Bergen are in effect until weather conditions significantly improve.

In his release, he said the ban "applies to burn piles, burn barrels, and all campfires unless in developed camping areas. Use caution, disposing of any matches, ashes, charcoal briquettes, or any burning materials into the outdoors. All firework use is banned. Remember to dispose of any cigars, cigarettes, or pipes in a designated receptacle. Charcoal grills may be used only near a residential dwelling on a non-combustible surface, such as concrete."

Chief Pfaff also shared the list of descriptions of how fire danger is gauged.

Descriptions of ratings

Low - Fires are not easily started. Fuels do not ignite readily from small firebrands, although a more intense ignition source, such as lightning, may start many fires in duff or punky wood

Moderate - Fires start easily and spread at a moderate rate. Fires can start from most accidental causes, but except for lightning fires in some areas, the number of starts is generally low.

High - Fires start easily and spread at a fast rate. All fine dead fuels ignite readily, and fires start easily from most causes. Unattended campfires are likely to escape. High-intensity burning may develop on slopes.

Very High - Fires start very easily and spread at a very fast rate. Fires start easily from all causes, spread rapidly, and intensify quickly. Spot fires are a constant danger.

Extreme - The fire situation is explosive and can result in extensive property damage. Fires under extreme conditions start quickly, spread furiously, and burn intensely. All fires are potentially serious. Development of high-intensity burning will usually be faster and occur from smaller fires than in the very high danger class.