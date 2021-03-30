Caledonia Warriors prepare for another trip to the state tournament

CALEDONIA, MN (WXOW) - The Caledonia Warriors are getting ready for the state tournament after their season was cut short a year ago do the pandemic.

Despite missing their top scorers from a year ago, Caledonia boasts a 21-1 record and they're winners of 19 in a row.

The Warriors have five players averaging double figures in scoring.

"We've also had some younger guys that have stepped up and taken advantage of all those reps in practice and they're ready for it on the court by the time we get to the middle of our season so I just think everyone has done a good job of doing a little bit more than maybe what was expected at the beginning of the year," said Caledonia head coach, Brad King.

"It shows how hard we as a team has worked and everyone else in AAU and summer. We expected to be close to the state tournament and it's just nice to be here since we didn't get to show what we had last year," said senior Austin Klug.

The Warriors play St. Croix Academy on Wednesday in Rochester at 7:30 pm.