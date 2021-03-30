Chilly weather for a few

Powerful storm, powerful winds…

We went from strong southerly winds yesterday to strong westerly winds today. The difference meant much colder afternoon temperatures. Highs were in the 40s today, compared to yesterday’s 60s and 70s!

Colder temperatures for the next couple of days…

Highs will be below normal for tomorrow and Thursday, especially tomorrow when highs will remain in the 30s for the region. I expect dry weather through the weekend, but there will be chances next week.

Warmer weather returns by the weekend…

Readings will return to the middle 60s and even 70s for the weekend into early next week! A weather pattern change will also bring chances of showers and t-storms for Monday through Wednesday.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden