Cyprus’ famed halloumi cheese earns coveted EU quality mark

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ agriculture minister says the European Union has recognized halloumi as a Cypriot traditional product, which will shield the country’s top food export from an increasing number of foreign producers using the cheese’s name to muscle into a 224 million euro ($267 million) market. Costas Kadis said Tuesday that the salty, rubbery cheese made from goats’ and sheep’s milk has earned the coveted Protected Designation of Origin which means that only halloumi – or hellim in Turkish – can be marketed abroad under that name. Kadis said the timing of the designation was crucial as more competitors trying to cash in on the cheese’s popularity were taking advantage of the legal void to market their own products under that name.