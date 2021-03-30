Dapper Labs, creators of NBA Top Shot, get $305M in funding

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Canadian blockchain technology company Dapper Labs has secured $305 million in private funding — some of it from current and former NBA players, including Michael Jordan — to scale up its virtual NBA trading card site, the company said Tuesday. Dapper says NBA Top Shot has rung up $500 million in sales and registered more than 800,000 accounts since October. The virtual cards come in the form of a floating digital cube with a video highlight of an NBA player. A LeBron James dunk sold for $210,000 recently but more common cards can often be had for less than $10.