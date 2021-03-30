Donations for Asian American groups surge after killings

Asian American and Pacific Islanders groups have seen a spike in donations and contribution pledges since the shooting in Atlanta that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent. The philanthropy research organization Candid says about $24 million has been pledged for these groups or causes in the aftermath of the shooting. By comparison, only $595,000 was committed this year prior to the attacks, and about $54 million was earmarked for all of 2020. A spike in giving and pledges is expected following a national event, but it remains to be seen whether it continues. One group says the surge in donations has already started to drop off.