Driftless Writing Center hosting virtual workshop, open mic reading

(WXOW) - Writer Joe Wilkins will headline a virtual writing workshop and open mic next weekend for the Driftless Writing Center.

A Zoom reading by Wilkins will take place on Friday, April 9, starting at 7:00 p.m. The reading will be followed by an open mic for community members to share their writings. Writers should bring a maximum of five minutes of material.

On Saturday, April 10, Wilkins will host a workshop titled, “Layers of Landscape: Harnessing the Power of Place.” That will take place via Zoom from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wilkins is the author of the novel, Fall Back Down When I Die and the memoir The Mountain and the Fathers. The memoir won the 2014 GLCA New Writers Award.

Zoom information and a link to the public reading/open mic can be found at https://www.driftlesswritingcenter.org/

You can also email driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com for more information on the event.