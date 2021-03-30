Drug Take Back day set for April 24 in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County is holding a Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24.

The event is at the La Crosse County Health and Human Services parking lot. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

People can drive through and drop off old and unused medications through contactless collection.

The county said that the following are accepted: Prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, inhalers, non-aerosols, creams, and pet medications.

There is also an outdoor sharps container for needles and syringes in the parking lot.

The event runs in conjunction with National Drug Take Back Day.