Drug Take Back day set for April 24 in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County is holding a Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24.
The event is at the La Crosse County Health and Human Services parking lot. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon.
People can drive through and drop off old and unused medications through contactless collection.
The county said that the following are accepted: Prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, inhalers, non-aerosols, creams, and pet medications.
There is also an outdoor sharps container for needles and syringes in the parking lot.
The event runs in conjunction with National Drug Take Back Day.