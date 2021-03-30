Everyone 16 and older in Wisconsin eligible for vaccine starting Monday

MADISON (WKOW/WAOW) -- Governor Tony Evers announced Tuesday that the general public will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting on Monday, April 5.

The governor made the announcement on social media ahead of a planned press conference with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

You can watch that press conference with Gov. Evers and state health officials on the WXOW Facebook page beginning around 1:30 pm.

"Wisconsin leads the nation in getting available shots in arms, and today we’re announcing everyone 16 and older will be eligible to receive a #COVID19 vaccine starting next week," the governor posted on Twitter.

RELATED: Find local vaccine and vaccination information here