Former SC governor, congressman Sanford joins lobbying firm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor, congressman and one-time presidential candidate, is going to work for a lobbying firm. Shumaker Advisors announced Tuesday that Sanford would be joining the firm, working from Charleston. The government relations arm of a law firm founded in 1925, Shumaker Advisors operates seven offices in Ohio, Florida, Michigan and the Carolinas. It wasn’t immediately clear if Sanford, technically an advisor at the firm, would register as a lobbyist. Sanford has been working to find a foothold since end of the most recent iteration of his political career. He served two stints in the U.S. House, was elected twice as governor and mounted a short-lived 2020 GOP challenge to Donald Trump.