Goldberg, Zendaya to be honored at Essence Hollywood awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Whoopi Goldberg and Zendaya will be among the honorees at this year’s Essence Black Women in Hollywood event. Essence on Tuesday announced the honorees for the 14th annual ceremony on April 22. They include actress, singer and songwriter Cynthia Erivo and actress Michaela Coel. Singer and actress Andra Day, who is up for an Oscar a few days later for playing the title role in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” is an honoree who will also perform. The event, since 2008 an invite-only luncheon held during Oscars week, will be live-streamed for the first time on the Essence website starting at 7 p.m. Eastern.