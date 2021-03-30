Holocaust Survivor to speak at La Crosse Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A Holocaust survivor is speaking at a special event hosted by the Congregation Sons of Abraham of La Crosse next week.

Fred Amram is speaking during the Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony on Thursday, April 8 at 7:00 PM. It airs live on the congregation's Facebook page.

Professor Amram was born in Hanover, Germany. There he encountered the early years of the Holocaust. Those experiences coupled with the multiple losses of family members motivated him to speak out about his story and to speak against genocide everywhere.

In addition to Professor Amram's talk, the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra's violist Busya Lugovier will perform a series of pieces from the movie Schindler's List.

The ceremony will also include a Shoah (Holocaust) Candle Lighting Ceremony, led by Maureen Freedland, director of the Maureen and Robert Freedland Community Fund for Studies of the Shoah (Holocaust).