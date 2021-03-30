Johnson & Johnson vaccine now available locally

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse community now has three vaccines to go out to those eligible with the addition of Johnson & Johnson this past week.

Officials at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse said that supply is starting to increase a bit. This week they received more vaccines than the previous few weeks including the latest Johnson & Johnson vaccine. All this to help reach their goal of vaccinating as many Wisconsinites as possible.

Mayo Clinic Health System is already administering the J & J one shot dose vaccine, with Gundersen Health System beginning later this week, said Gundersen RN Administrative Director Roxanne Potts.

"What's really nice with Johnson and Johnson is when we get 1,000 doses like we did for this week, we know that 1,000 more people are going to be vaccinated and they don't have to come back and get their second dose," said Potts.

While people might prefer one shot instead of two, both hospitals say they cannot accommodate requests for a specific vaccine.

Mayo Clinic Nurse Administrator Ben Anderson said they endorse that you get the dose that you can get the quickest.

"All the vaccines available are terrifically effective at preventing severe illness, death and hospitalizations so we're really encouraging any dose you can get," said Anderson.

While some are experiencing mild side effects from the vaccine, experts say that means it's working.

"All of the vaccines are very safe. We're finding very low side effects on all of them. It is typical and actually expected to have an immune response after any vaccine, and that's not necessarily a bad thing, that means your body is actually responding like we would want it to," said Anderson.

With vaccination numbers rising in the county, local health officials are thrilled with the community response.

"They're just being their own self advocate. The support for the vaccine is just overwhelming and very supported in the community, and I feel very grateful that we have people that are wanting to get this vaccine as we know it is for the wellbeing for the health of our communities," said Potts.

The biggest message hospitals stress is to get the vaccine where you can, even if it's not with your main provider.

Governor Evers announced that anyone 16 years old and over should have access to the vaccine after Monday, April 5.

Click here to find out vaccine eligibility.