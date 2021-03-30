Karlsson leads Sharks past Wild 4-3 in shootout

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored twice in regulation and then added the deciding goal in the eighth round of the shootout to lead the San Jose Sharks past the Minnesota Wild 4-3. Karlsson capped a stellar night by ending a streak of nine combined misses by both teams when he beat Cam Talbot with a slap shot. Karlsson had his first two-goal game in the regular season in more than three years and Radim Simek also scored as the Sharks rebounded from back-to-back losses in Arizona. Martin Jones made 22 saves and allowed only two goals in the shootout. Marcus Johansen, Nick Bonino and Kevin Fiala scored for the Wild.