La Crosse Central with a strong performance against Holmen

LA CROSSE, Wis.(WXOW)- Holmen and La Crosse Central facing off tonight at La Crosse Logan.

Starting off the night, Holmen's Spencer Malone gets the goal kick to put up the first points of the night.

Central rallies back though. A corner kick sets up a great header for Nicolas Bujan. Bujan puts it in to get Central on the board. Bujan would have 2 goals on the night.

Central continues to look strong in the first half. Devin Wilkerson finds Mason Roth and Roth takes care of the rest. Central went up 2-1.

Central would continue to have a strong performance in the first half and would go on to win 5-1. Central is now 1-0 on the season.

