Latest graphic novel about John Lewis coming in August

NEW YORK (AP) — The award-winning graphic novels about congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis will continue a year after his death. The publisher Abrams announced Tuesday that “Run: Book One” will be published Aug. 3. That’s just over a year after Lewis died at 80. As with the “March” trilogy, which traced Lewis’ growing involvement with the civil rights movement in the 1960s, “Run” features longtime collaborator Andrew Aydin and illustrator Nate Powell. They shape a narrative around Lewis’ reflections. Comic artist L. Fury will assist with illustrations. “Run: Book One” begins after the signing of the Voting Rights Act in 1965.