Lawyer: FBI enlisted Proud Boys leader to inform on antifa

A defense attorney says FBI agents recruited a Proud Boys leader to provide them with information about anti-fascist activists several months before he was charged with joining other members of the far-right extremist group in storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing late Monday, the lawyer for Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs says the Florida man agreed to provide the FBI with information about “antifa networks” after an agent contacted him in late July 2020 and arranged to meet at a restaurant, The claim buttresses a widely held view among left-leaning ideological opponents of the Proud Boys that law enforcement has coddled them and condoned their violence.