Local Republicans voice their support for legislative oversight on federal stimulus funding

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - State Assembly Representatives Tony Kurtz and Loren Oldenburg shared their hopes for state use of federal stimulus funding.

The two Republican representatives spoke to the media at Vernon Communications Cooperative on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed Republicans bills that would allow them to control Wisconsin's $3.2 billion in federal stimulus funding. Gov. Evers said he plans to spend the money on small businesses, on-going COVID response, expanded broadband and supporting tourism. He said the funds don't belong to the legislature and if the Republicans end up in control of them, it could take them a long time to get them distributed.

Kurtz and Oldenburg spoke about what they'd like to see the funds will go towards. They explained that after Gov. Evers announced his plans for the funds, there were some things they could get behind like funding for small businesses and tourism.

"The Governor didn't put a lot of detail in it but there are a couple things we would like to expand on and hopefully he will take up these ideas from the Republican Assembly," said Representative Loren Oldenburg.

He went on to explain they want the main focuses to be on expansion of broadband and long-term care facilities.

"We are asking the governor to invest $500 million in a broadband expansion grant. Last budget we put $48 million into it so that would be quite an increase," said Oldenburg.

He explained that 25% of the residents lack 25 mpps broadband and urban areas have near universal access. By the end of 2024, they want close to 90 or 95% of people to have access to broadband internet which is vital to the economy.

Representative Tony Kurtz said the governor talked about 2021 being the year of broadband but his investment is only about $150 million. He explained that they could do a lot with $500 million.

"We have a tremendous opportunity to be very smart about how we do this investment and I say that because obviously this is federal money that our state has borrowed. So I really think to be good stewards, we use that prudently and invest that particularly in rural communities. I think through virtual learning and people trying to work from home, rural communities really took a backseat to those things," said Kurtz.

He explained it's because people struggle with basic broadband and making an expansion into the broadband expansion grant is an important thing. The other area they want to put money into is aid to homeowners.

"Basically everyone struggled through this horrible pandemic over the last year so what we are calling for is about a 10% property tax relief to all property owners," said Kurtz. "You take your property tax and get a 10% rebate."

The last area they want the federal stimulus money to go towards is long-term care facilities.

"One of the glaring people that took the brunt of this was our long-term care facilities. Our nursing homes and I think most of you may not realize that 45% of our deaths for the state of Wisconsin from COVID-19 occurred in our long-term care facilities," said Kurtz.

He said a lot of those employees were instrumental in saving lives in long-term care facilities and they should be front and center on this COVID relief package.

Kurtz explained the Gov. Evers has sole discretion of this $3.2 billion and as rural legislators, they want to make sure that rural communities are represented when they start distributing the money. He said it is their job to fight for rural communities and that's what they are doing.

"This $3.2 billion is just in one person's hands right now how he wants to spend it and we figure, 'Hey, let's throw some ideas out there. Hopefully, he takes them and expands on them or takes them and comes to us and says 'Let's talk and hopefully we can work something out,'" said Representative Oldenburg.

The money being sent doesn't have to be spent until 2024 so they say that gives them time to determine where all the funding should go.