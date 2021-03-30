‘Major’ pain: Biden’s dog involved in 2nd biting incident

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s dog Major on Monday was involved in his second biting incident this month. The White House says the dog “nipped someone while on a walk,” adding that the dog “is still adjusting to his new surroundings.” The first lady’s office says the person was seen by the White House Medical Unit “out of an abundance of caution” and “returned to work without injury.” The german shepherd and his sibling, Champ, returned to the White House just last week after causing a minor injury to an employee of the U.S. Secret Service.