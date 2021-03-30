Mayo Clinic Health System changes visitor restrictions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System said Tuesday it is adjusting its visitor policy at its facilities.

Starting Thursday, April 1, MCHS said they're allowing two designated visitors per patient in the clinic and hospital. The changes are in effect until further notice.

Visitors under 16 won't be allowed in the hospital at this time according to MCHS.

As in the past, visitors need to wear a mask to enter. Visitors should also expect to be screened for symptoms of any respiratory illnesses or communicable infection before entering.

Other parts of the visitor policy include:

Compassionate exceptions will continue to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, including births and end-of-life care.

Visitors for patients who are positive for COVID-19 or potentially positive for COVID-19 may be permitted only in rare circumstances, as approved by the medical care team and hospital leaders.

Two support people can remain throughout the hospital stay for obstetrical patients.

Patients coming to the Emergency Department will be allowed two designated visitors unless the patient or visitor presents with any symptoms possibly related to COVID-19.

The changes affect the La Crosse and Sparta hospitals, along with MCHS clinics in Arcadia, Caledonia, Holmen, La Crosse, Onalaska, Prairie du Chien, Sparta, and Tomah.