Millennial Money: Prepare for COVID medical bills this year

Testing and vaccination for the coronavirus are free thanks to federal law. Treatment for the illness isn’t and may be about to get more expensive as more people get vaccinated and insurers scale back their coverage. Patients may still have to pay a share for COVID-19 treatments now or be surprised by a bill in the future. If you get a medical bill, ask for an itemized version to spot errors. Then, negotiate the cost yourself or hire a billing advocate to help you. You may also be able to go on a payment plan or get help from a state assistance program.