Minnesota Update: More than 1M finish vaccination series

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) --Minnesota has surpassed one million people completing their COVID-19 vaccination series according to the Minnesota Department of Health in its Tuesday update.

As of Sunday, 1,003,316 people are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard. It translates to 18 percent of the state's population.

MDH said 1,637,771 people, or 29.4 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

MDH figures from Sunday show that 39.2 percent of Houston County residents have received the first dose. 25.8 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series.

Winona County has had 35.5 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 19.2 percent have completed the vaccine series.

In its Tuesday update, DHS said there was one new death from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,836 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,272 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported its update that another 1,278 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Fillmore County and Winona County each had three new cases. Houston County saw one new case. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 517,881 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 39,182 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 29,401 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 498,103 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 14,000 COVID-19 tests in Tuesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 8,189,529. The Department reported that about 3,683,495 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 27,222 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,600 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.