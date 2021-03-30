Monroe Co. has vaccination clinic appointments available this week

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Health Department said it has openings available Wednesday and Thursday for people eligible to get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.

The clinic openings are available in Sparta on Wednesday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and on Thursday, April 1, from 12:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Tomah.

From the Health Department:

Clinics are open to those who meet eligibility criteria and by appointment only. Preregistration is required. Individuals can register online at http://healthymonroecowi.org/vaccine and click on “COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Online Scheduling Week of 3/29-4/2” or call Monroe

County Health Department at 608-269-8666.

Groups that are currently eligible for vaccination include:

 Healthcare workers

 Adults 65 and older

 Correctional staff

 Individuals enrolled in Medicaid Long-Term Care programs

 911 Communications

 Utility and communications providers

 Public transit

 Food supply chain-including agricultural workers, food production, grocery store workers, hunger relief workers, and chefs, servers, and hosts in restaurants

 Congregate living facility staff

 Educators

 Child care providers

 Individuals age 16+ with certain underlying health conditions.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination, visit Monroe County Health Department’s COVID-19 Page at http://healthymonroecowi.org/vaccine