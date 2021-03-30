Monroe Co. has vaccination clinic appointments available this week

Monroe Co. has vaccination clinic appointments available this weekNew
SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Health Department said it has openings available Wednesday and Thursday for people eligible to get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.
The clinic openings are available in Sparta on Wednesday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and on Thursday, April 1, from 12:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Tomah.
From the Health Department:
Clinics are open to those who meet eligibility criteria and by appointment only. Preregistration is required. Individuals can register online at http://healthymonroecowi.org/vaccine and click on “COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Online Scheduling Week of 3/29-4/2” or call Monroe
County Health Department at 608-269-8666.
Groups that are currently eligible for vaccination include:
Healthcare workers
Adults 65 and older
Correctional staff
Individuals enrolled in Medicaid Long-Term Care programs
911 Communications
Utility and communications providers
Public transit
Food supply chain-including agricultural workers, food production, grocery store workers, hunger relief workers, and chefs, servers, and hosts in restaurants
Congregate living facility staff
Educators
Child care providers
Individuals age 16+ with certain underlying health conditions.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccination, visit Monroe County Health Department’s COVID-19 Page at http://healthymonroecowi.org/vaccine