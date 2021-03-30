Onalaska HS students plan April 13 food drive

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Students at Onalaska High School are collecting food to help fellow students and families in the district.

The Onalaska Leadership Connections class hosts the food drive at Onalaska High School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13. It takes place before the annual "Dancing with the O Club Stars" event that evening.

People can drop off their non-perishable food items outside the school by the Wilson Street entrance. Monetary donations are also accepted.

The items collected go to the School District of Onalaska Food Pantry.

Organizers said that the drive will help ensure "that students and families in the Onalaska community are able to have the requisite nutritional needs through the end of summer as we continue to overcome obstacles presented by COVID-19."