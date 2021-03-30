Pakistan PM to India PM: We too want peaceful relations

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistan’s prime minister has responded to a recent peace overture from his Indian counterpart. Imran Khan wrote to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to say that Islamabad also desires peaceful relations with New Delhi. The exchange of letters between the two men is seen as a sign of easing tensions between the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbors. Khan’s letter was dispatched to Modi a day ago. That’s according to two government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government policy. They said Khan in Monday’s letter called for the resolution of the dispute over the Kashmir region and all other outstanding issues between the two sides.