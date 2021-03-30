With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Experts have boarded a colossal container ship that had blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week before it was dislodged.

Everyone is wondering what went wrong to cause the blockage that shook the global shipping industry and clogged one of the world's most vital waterways.

A canal pilot says engineers are inspecting the Ever Given for damage and trying to determine why it ran aground.

The ship was safely anchored Tuesday in the Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water halfway between the north and south ends of the canal after salvage teams succeeded in finally freeing the skyscraper-length vessel the previous day.