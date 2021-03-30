Rebel attacks deepen humanitarian crisis in north Mozambique

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Local media reports now say Mozambique’s rebels control about half of the strategic town of Palma after nearly a week of vicious fighting. Thousands already have fled to nearby Tanzania and south to the provincial capital of Pemba, according to international aid agencies. And more than 900,000 people in Mozambique now require food aid because of the crisis in the country’s north, according to the U.N. World Food Program.