RECALL ALERT: Midwestern Pet Foods issues recall over salmonella risk

(WAOW) — Midwestern Pet Foods is recalling 10 brands of dog and cat food produced in a Monmouth, Illinois facility due to salmonella risk.

According to the recall notice, it comes as a result of routine sampling that revealed that the finished products may contain the bacteria.

The brands impacted include:

CanineX

Earthborn Holistic

Venture

Unrefined

Sportmix Wholesomes

Pro Pac

Pro Pac Ultimates

Sportstrail

Sportmix

Meridian’

The recalled products were distributed to retail stores nationwide and to online retailers. Consumers should not feed the recalled products to pets, and are encouraged to “destroy the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them.”

The recall says says that no human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

The recalled products from the Monmouth facility can be identified by an “M” in the date code. Example: “EXP AUG/02/22/ M 1/L#. According to the recall, all other Midwestern Pet Foods products are unaffected by this recall.

Click here to view the full list of recalled products.

This is the second recall from Midwest Pet Foods in 2021. In January, the company issued a recall over Aflatoxin risk.