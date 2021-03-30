Report: Ft. McCoy adds $1.5 billion to the local economy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - A new report shows that Fort McCoy's economic impact to the local economy increased in 2020.

Despite the pandemic halting training efforts for months, a release from the U.S. Army facility in Monroe County showed it rallied in the latter part of fiscal year 2020 that ran from October 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020.

Overall, the fort contributed $1.5 billion to the economy, up from $1.18 billion in fiscal year 2019.

Of the 2,549 people that worked at Fort McCoy in 2020, only 509 are considered military personnel.

The total payroll for the workforce was nearly $166 million.

During the year, the fort supported more than 60,000 troops for training including reserves and active-component military. Most years, they see more than 100,000 members of the military come to the fort for field and classroom training.

The economic impact also included $50 million in military construction on the post, which was first established in Monroe County in 1909.