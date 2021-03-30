Residents relocated after fire at Winona senior facility

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- No one was injured in a fire at a Winona senior living facility on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to Brookdale Senior Living just before 7 a.m., according to the Winona Fire Department. A fire had started outside of the residence and spread into the building and the attic.

The Winona Fire Department said the building has extensive water and smoke damage, and all 15 residents have been transferred to Lake Winona Manor.

No one was hurt. Firefighters were on the scene for about three hours. The State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause.