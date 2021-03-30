Sharks host the Wild after shootout win

Minnesota Wild (21-10-2, third in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-16-4, seventh in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit San Jose after the Sharks knocked off Minnesota 4-3 in a shootout.

The Sharks are 14-16-4 against West Division opponents. San Jose averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The Wild are 21-10-2 against opponents in the West Division. Minnesota averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Nhl. Carson Soucy leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander Kane leads the Sharks with 14 goals and has 29 points. Tomas Hertl has 7 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Mats Zuccarello leads the Wild with 16 total assists and has 21 points. Kirill Kaprizov has five goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Matt Nieto: out (lower body).

Wild: Marcus Foligno: out (leg), Zach Parise: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.