States struggle to get rent relief to tenants amid pandemic

Fearing a wave of evictions, states last year announced plans to get tens of millions of dollars into the hands of cash-strapped tenants. But nearly a year later, the efforts have had mixed results. Many tenants were helped with more than $3 billion in federal coronavirus relief. But housing advocates said many programs fell far short of their goals. Some were overwhelmed by demand, and others were undermined by burdensome criteria that denied needy renters. Still others faced resistance from landlords who refused to accept the money or tenants who only learned about the programs after they were evicted.