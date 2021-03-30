Student loan relief extended to some privately held loans

The federal government has extended its pause on student loan payments to more than 1 million borrowers who have defaulted on student loans held by private lenders. Tuesday’s action is meant to bring relief to the hardest-hit borrowers in a now-defunct program that provided federally backed student loans through private vendors. President Joe Biden previously halted collection of student loan payments through at least Sept. 30. But it applied only to loans held directly by the federal government, leaving out millions with private loans. More than 1.1 million borrowers in the program will now get the same payment pause and 0% interest rate.