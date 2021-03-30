Tropical depression: Hurricanes eliminated by Minneota

Mankato, Minn. (WXOW) The first-ever appearance by a Houston girls basketball team in the MSHSL State Tournament was a short one.

Minneota eliminated the Hurricanes 67-34 in a Class A quarterfinal in Mankato.

Houston led 5-4 before Minneota went on a 30-0 run to blow the game open.

Emma Geiwitz led Houston with 8 points and Sydney Torgerson had 7.

Natalee Rolbiecki and Abby Hennen each had 21 points for the Vikings.

Houston ends their season at 18-1.