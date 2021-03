Eau Claire, Wis. (WXOW) The Holmen volleyball team dropped the first set but rallied to win the next three and drop Eau Claire Memorial 3-1.

The set scores were 22-25, 25-16, 25-14 and 16-24.

Sydney Jahr led the way with 12 kills and teammate Kyla Christnovich chipped in 7 kills.

Ellie Kline surpassed 1,000 digs in her career.

Holmen improves to 8-0 on the season.