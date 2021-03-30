This Masters tradition is a pictorial surprise for champions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Here’s another tradition unlike any other at the Masters. Within hours of the tournament ending, the winner gets a frame filled with pictures of the player and his family reacting to the moment of victory. Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth say the photos were given to them right after they finished with their interviews. In other developments involving Augusta National, Brooks Koepka says in a text that he’s busy rehabbing his knee and is making progress from March 16 surgery for a dislocated knee cap. He hasn’t decided whether he will be able to play. Koepka has missed three majors because of injuries.